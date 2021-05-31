Share the truth















Kamala Harris A sitting U.S. congressman says the Democratic Party is “relying” on the legacy media not to report on the exploding human rights catastrophe at the U.S. border with Mexico, an issue that undermines President Joe Biden’s standing with voters more than any other.

“The Democrats think that we’re going to stop talking about this, because they’re going to get the press to stop talking about it, and that’s really what’s going on right now,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) told Fox News this weekend. “They’re relying on the mainstream media to not talk about it any more, and they think if they don’t talk about it, it will go away.”

The administration has taken pains to fend off the issue, branding the crisis as merely a “challenge,” bottling up the release of photos or videos from inside U.S. detention facilities, and avoiding anything that would generate press coverage of this lingering sore spot.

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom President Biden has named to oversee the immigration crisis, has refused to visit the area two months after taking ownership of the issue portfolio.

Congressman Jackson said the vice president has stayed away from the Rio Grande “because the border is a disaster and […]

