The media’s derangement over the former president is still alive, even as some reporters this week admitted their own bias against the president prevented them from fairly reporting on the coronavirus pandemic origins.

ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl gave the most mockable but truthful admission on this front, while on ABC’s political roundtable, This Week , yesterday. After host Martha Raddatz admitted that some who rejected the premise that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China now have “egg on their face,” she asked Karl why finding out the origins of the pandemic “matters.”

Karl struggled to admit Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could actually have been right for proposing this theory a year ago. But he defended and rationalized the media’s irresponsible and childish behavior in refusing to find out the truth about the coronavirus origins just to snub the president and his administration: We need to know how it started and yes, I think a lot of people have egg on their face. This was an idea that was first put forward by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, Donald Trump. And look, some things may be true, even if Donald Trump […]

