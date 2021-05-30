Share the truth















Elizabeth Turner, a Christian valedictorian at a Michigan high school, will now be permitted to mention her faith in her graduation speech following the school principal receiving a complaint letter from a law firm on Wednesday.

First Liberty Institute stated on their website : “Victory: Michigan High School Student No Longer Censored.” Hillsdale High School reportedly reversed the decision to block Turner from referencing her faith at graduation.

“We are grateful to school officials for acting swiftly to ensure that religious students can freely exercise their right to express their faith in a graduation speech,” Keisha Russell, Counsel for First Liberty Institute, said in a statement . “Elizabeth is thrilled that she’ll be able to celebrate her graduation without being censored. We hope that future graduates will be free from religious censorship.” Turner is excited that she will be able to profess her faith on one of the most important days of her life and remarked that she is “grateful I will be able to share my faith with my classmates, and I pray that God uses this situation to advance His kingdom.” (Video Credit: Newsmax TV)

“Graduation is a time for celebration, not censorship,” First Liberty Institute Counsel Russell said in […]

