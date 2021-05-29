Share the truth















Texas Governor Greg Abbott Texas Senate Bill 12 (SB12), the law that would regulate tech companies as common carriers in the Lone Star State, stalled at the end of the legislative session this week due to Democrat delaying tactics, leading to jubilation from Big Tech’s paid lobbyists.

The bill could still pass if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) adds it to an upcoming special legislative session in June. State Rep. Scott Sanford (R), who sponsored the bill in the Texas House of Representatives, is supporting such a move.

“It’s too important to put off for two years. I encourage Governor Abbott to add it to the upcoming special session,” Rep. Sanford told Breitbart News.

SB12 has won praise from Adam Candeub, a tenured law professor and former senior administration official who spearheaded President Trump’s efforts to change the rules around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the federal law that tech companies rely on to avoid a wide range of legal liability.

“The Texas law, by invoking common carriage authority and directly addressing censorship, is a real step forward. This is a direction that other states should follow,” Candeub told Breitbart News earlier this month .

The bill, introduced into the Senate by […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













