Share the truth















Insanity much? Talk about your “Nutty Professor!” (In my opinion.)

The real problem with the “modern American university” is that it “is a right-wing institution,” according to Asheesh Kapur Siddique, an assistant professor of history at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

In a recent article for that august journal of current events, Teen Vogue , Siddique wrote, “The right’s dominance of academia and its reign over universities is destroying higher education, and the only way to save the American university is for students and professors to take back control of campuses.”

Siddique says that university boards of trustees are “stacked with members from corporate backgrounds” and, therefore, lean right. Yes, like those heading corporations such as Coke, American Airlines, Nike , Amazon, Google, and Twitter?

To say this is a preposterous statement does not begin to do it justice. Everyone, even the French , can agree that American higher education is entirely owned and run by far left idealogues. Survey after survey shows that 90-97% of the professors themselves admit to being liberal/progressive/left leaning. Virtually the same percentage admit they vote exclusively for Democrats if they are not voting even more left wing. Virtually the same percentage of political donations made by those […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

Share the truth













