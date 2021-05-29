Share the truth















(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Are you a major fan of the media? If so, that’s something you and Jon Voight don’t have in common.

The Oscar winner’s unimpressed with today’s batch of reporters.

He made such clear during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of The Truth with Lisa Boothe podcast.

The way he sees it, media’s been highjacked: “[I]t’s a very big surprise that the media can be so captured, so overtaken. How could this be?” . @jonvoight on the media: “Don’t journalists have any sense of pride…You see, they repeat the party line. This is just like Russia. I mean, this is just like Pravda. There’s no difference. You read the New York Times, you’re getting phony stuff.” LISTEN: https://t.co/ibF0gcsBgM pic.twitter.com/Jg9zmyF83f — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 26, 2021 “This is just like Russia,” he said. “I mean, this is just like (former Communist Party newspaper) Pravda . There’s no difference.”

And the Times? He’s not a fan: “You read The New York Times , you’re getting phony stuff.” The press has certainly changed over the years — America has seen, nearly, the death of news.

Television’s informational networks now fill their hours with editorial.As for print media, the same appears true of its […]

