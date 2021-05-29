Share the truth















RALEIGH, N.C. – A federal jury today convicted David Sierra Orozco, 31, a Mexican national and recent resident of Georgia, of possessing child pornography.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on July 25, 2017, members of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office were observing traffic outside of Dunn city limits, when they spotted a Lexus whose registered owner had an expired license. They followed the Lexus, and after observing it twice drift across the center lane, conducted a traffic stop. The driver identified himself as Orozco and presented a Mexican consular ID but no valid driver’s license. Officers noticed that Orozco appeared extremely nervous—he was sweating profusely despite the air conditioner on high and was shaking uncontrollably. They also noticed tool marks on the car’s instrument panel and that the cover was not flush with the dashboard. Recognizing this as signs of a possible hidden “trap” in the dashboard, officers called for a K-9 deputy. As the traffic stop proceeded, Orozco consented to a search, and the K-9 arrived and alerted to the car. Within a trap in the dashboard, officers found $111,252 in cash, wrapped in blocks within grocery bags.

While being processed into the Harnett County […]

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

Share the truth













