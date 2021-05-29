Share the truth















The pro-family group MassResistance, which specializes in exposing pedophiles who are organizing drag queen story hour events, is getting harassed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The group has published many controversial posts about the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol demonstration from their website. They believe that this is why their leaders are being targeted by the feds who are desperate to make examples in the wake of that event.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that this so-called “law enforcement” organization has become reminiscent of the East German Stasi and the Soviet Union’s KGB. A visit from the FBI can be the beginning of a nightmare for a citizen,” MassResistance wrote.

That nightmare may have started for the group’s national organization director Arthur Schaper, who recently received a visit from two FBI special agents at his suburban Los Angeles, Calif. apartment.

“We’re following up on leads from DC. We’re just curious if you went to DC or if you knew anybody who had gone to DC, and if you’d be willing to talk to us about any of that,” an agent reportedly told Schaper.

“I did not go to DC. But honestly, I think this is a massive abuse of power which […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

Share the truth













