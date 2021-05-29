Share the truth















What a beautiful moment!

With some people in life you can just feel their goodness. General Mike Flynn is one of them.

Despite being targeted by Obama and the corrupt FBI and DOJ for years who tried to bankrupt him and destroy him, General Flynn is not a bitter man.

At a recent grassroots GOP gathering General Mike Flynn was introduced to a World War II veteran who had lost an arm.

General Flynn immediately gave the man a big hug and thanked him for serving his country.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Flirts with Little Girl at Virginia Speech, “I Love Those Barrettes in Your Hair… She Looks Like She’s 19 Years Old… With Her Legs Crossed” (Video)

Then General Flynn went over to meet the man’s wife.And Mike Flynn spent time talking with them both. Despite his great sufferings and sacrifice, General Michael Flynn is not a bitter man. General Flynn is a better man. Here is the video. This was such a touching moment… General Flynn meets a WW2 Veteran at For God & Country Patriot Roundup, and makes sure he pays homage to both him, and his wife. Speaks volumes about this mans heart, and dedication to our country, […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













