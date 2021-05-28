Share the truth















When a Middle East conflict starts, generally very few ask questions about why. It has become so commonplace throughout history that it’s just assumed someone did something that offended someone and rockets are now being fired. Was there a bigger strategy in play for the Hamas attacks earlier in the month that prompted massive retaliation by Israel.

Cairo-based journalist Eddie Yeranian joined us on the NOQ Report last week to discuss. It was a challenging interview to set up; all standard forms of communication seemed to be blocked from the source. We were finally able to come together after several hours of trying different methods, and unfortunately it’s an audio-only show. But we got it. Oddly, even the means of communication that brought us together for this interview have since been cut off, so now we’re communicating through non-conventional means. And just in case the Egyptian government is monitoring us (they are), we’re not going to divulge how we’re communicating.

One of Yeranian’s theories is that all of this was a setup for Iran to be able to attack the Dimona Nuclear Reactor in Israel. They have vowed retaliation against the facility ever since April when Israel took down Iran’s biggest nuclear facility. It was a total embarrassment for Tehran as the operation was initiated on National Nuclear Technology Day.

It’s possible that Iran tested the missile defense system surrounding Dimona by having a missile lobbed over from their proxies in Syria last month. It came close to hitting the facility and the air-defense system failed to intercept it. According to Liberty Nation:

Some suggested that Syria launched a Fateh-110, a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile developed by Iran. However, the Israeli military later clarified that it was an SA-5 surface-to-air missile, and that an Israeli Patriot missile had intercepted it.

“Due to a surface to air missile entering Israeli territory, air defense systems were activated,” read a statement by the IDF. The Syrian missile had been fired at an Israeli jet that missed the target and continued on into Israel, but was not directed at any ground target, according to Brig.Gen. Hidai Zilberman. The missile exploded above the southern Negev, and air raid sirens sounded in a village near Dimona, home to Israel’s nuclear reactor.

We know a few things to back Yeranian’s theory. First, we know that Iran was supplying weapons to Hamas. In case the Iranians want to deny it, they should probably tell Hamas not to thank them publicly for their support.

Second, we know that the Hamas conflict included attempted attacks on Dimona. According to The Gateway Pundit:

Hamas admitted to firing 15 rockets towards Dimona, Israel the home of the Dimono nuclear plant. Of course, a strike there would be cataclysmic. Check this video of an Israeli reporter on the ground near Dimona.

Here's the Israeli channel 12 news "reporter" on his stomach near negev. Dimona is located in Negev. pic.twitter.com/s3NaKIp79G — Saeed (@Haman_Ten) May 12, 2021

Iran would do anything short of allowing themselves to get caught red-handed destroying the Dimona Nuclear Reactor. It would do great harm to Israel and be a badge of glory for Tehran. This theory has legs.

