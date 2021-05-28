Share the truth















Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz speaks on Capitol Hill on Oct. 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Susan Walsh – Pool / Getty Images) Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz announced on “Fox & Friends” on Friday that he has introduced legislation to prohibit the federal government and employers from forcing Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cruz told Fox News host Steve Doocy, “I think vaccines are terrific. I’ve had the vaccine myself. I think it’s given us a lot of freedom, but I think there’s a real potential for government overreach.

“And I don’t believe anyone should be forced to take the vaccine. It should be your personal choice,” Cruz added. The government should not be forcing people to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/81oY1VzIub — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 28, 2021 As some employers have considered requiring a coronavirus vaccine for workers, Cruz argued, “You should make the choice based on your health, based on the decisions you want.”

The senator said he had “introduced this week legislation that would, number one, prohibit any federal vaccine passport, prohibit the Biden administration from doing anything to mandate vaccines.”

The act would also keep employers from firing workers based on whether a person has received a […]

