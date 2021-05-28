Share the truth















Fox News contributor Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, went on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning to call out Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security secretary for claiming the southern border was closed. Lara Trump Sounds Off

“They can say that the border is closed. I can also say I’m a sparkly unicorn,” Lara said . “That doesn’t make it true.”

“I think the bottom line is that we know that the people that are coming into America are not coming in through legal ports of entry,” she added. “They are not coming in a legitimate way. They are coming in through the same channels they have been since Joe Biden took office.”

This came after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended how the Biden Administration has handled the crisis at the border while he was grilled by Republicans at a House Appropriations Committee hearing about the administration’s release of migrants into the country. Mayorkas Is Questioned

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) asked Mayorkas if there are any consequences for illegally crossing the U.S. border “because frankly, it appears that President Biden’s message to one and all is the U.S. has no limits to whom can come because […]

Read the whole story at thepoliticalinsider.com

Share the truth













