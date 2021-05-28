Share the truth















Doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are seen being prepared on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) OAN Newsroom

A Facebook whistleblower has gone public amid his suspension for leaking documents. On Thursday, Morgan Kahmann said telling Americans about the social media giant’s censorship of vaccine hesitant posts is more important than keeping his job.

This comes after he went undercover in a Project Veritas video and outlined Facebook’s algorithm to “drastically reduce user exposure to vaccine hesitancy in comments.” Kauhmann said numerous employees share his concerns, but fear the consequences of speaking out.

The then-Facebook staffer sounded the alarm on Big Tech censorship while outlining the tech company’s plan regarding vaccine talk on the platform. The data technician said this includes cutting likes on posts that highlight deaths from vaccines. The whistleblower added, this happens to a much larger extent than the social media giant lets on.

“Facebook uses classifiers in their algorithms to determine certain content to be what they call ‘vaccine hesitant’ or they call it ‘vaccine […]

