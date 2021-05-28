Share the truth















Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP One of the biggest disagreements of the Trump era, even between members of the right, was how to handle our traditional, European allies . For decades, countries like Germany had refused to pay their pledged amount to NATO while they turned around and spent gobs of money to bolster their welfare programs. Trump took a different approach, absconding from playing nice and instead putting pressure on our allies to help provide for their own defense.

A new poll shows, in my opinion, that Trump was dead on in his pursuit. 55% of French, and 53% of Germans say “I don’t know”.

when asked who they would prefer Europe to side with in the increasing competition for economic and technological dominance between the US and China. pic.twitter.com/43mfu6CXko — Ulrike Franke (@RikeFranke) May 28, 2021 You want to know why I’m not nearly as bullish on NATO as I once was (and that’s true for a lot of Republicans)? It’s because these European countries continue to do things that completely contradict the idea that they need us to defend them.

Take the Nordstream 2 pipeline . The Germans are demanding we pay for the lion’s share of NATO’s costs […]

