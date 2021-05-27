Share the truth















Should kids chant to a deity of human sacrifice? Kids chanting to a bloodthirsty god or getting secret sex changes? The Golden State says why not

SACRAMENTO, California — The state capitol has been overwhelmed this year with the number of harmful bills being introduced by California legislators. The California Family Council opposes 19 bills that either threaten the unborn, parental rights, freedom of speech and religion, or encourage racism, drug abuse, sex trafficking and assisted suicide.

The bills that the CFC supported this year to promote religious liberty, provide sex education transparency and protect children from sex abusers are dead or pushed off until next year. Most of the 19 bills that the CFC is lobbying against made it through the committee process in the legislative house in which they were introduced.

For more real news, see our home page, PressCalifornia.com

And now over the next two weeks, 40 members of the State Senate and the 80 members of the Assembly have to vote on these and hundreds of other bills before the June 4 deadline, if they are going to survive and make it to the other legislative house for consideration.

Mandatory Ethnic Studies Courses for High School […]

Read the whole story at presscalifornia.com

Share the truth













