Every day more data surface on deaths and other ill effects from COVID-19 vaccines – not that most people would know this if they depend on mainstream and corporate social media for pandemic information. In collusion with governments, big media don’t provide daily headlines and data on the ill effects of COVID vaccines. This is necessary to protect the strategy settled on over a year ago.

Article by Joel S. Hirschhorn from WND.

As clear as the daily statistics of harm are, the root reason for all the obfuscation requires honest and painful analysis of what the U.S. and global pandemic strategy is all about. So, here goes.

Starting in early 2020, powerful people, government agencies and private sector entities coalesced around a pandemic strategy. Evil globalists were active behind the scene as the world was mesmerized by a wildly spreading viral pandemic. This strategy was never explicitly and publicly described. It could not be … because it was sinful.

It explicitly accepted that millions of people would die until the strategy could be fully implemented. Loss of lives was necessary to ensure that trillions of dollars would eventually be made – a classic case of profits over people. The pandemic was seen as a marketing bonanza for big drug companies, a global financial opportunity of epic historic proportions. Public health was sacrificed at the altar of corporate greed.

The most charitable interpretation of the strategy is that vaccine proponents envisioned a life-saving pandemic solution eventually. But the race to invent and produce COVID vaccines, as we now know, did not produce thoroughly tested and safe vaccines. Now we have unsafe experimental vaccines. And the truth about them must be hidden from public view. Otherwise, the truth would cause the collapse of the entire public health pandemic effort. Faith in governments would melt away as the public realized they were akin to guinea pigs in a vast global experiment.

Here is the five-part malicious and perhaps criminal strategy:

1. First, block wide use of early and cheap home/outpatient protocols proven in early 2020 to cure and prevent COVID infection. Access to generics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin had to be choked. The pandemic had to boil and create consumer demand for vaccines.

2. Emphasize contagion controls until vaccines became produced in large quantities. Pushing lockdowns, masking and other fear-inducing and liberty-crushing government mandates would help build eventual public acceptance of vaccines as pandemic salvation.

3. Profit from a huge interim market for personal protective materials and equipment, such as ventilators, that would be needed as hospitals coped with large numbers of ill people – an inevitable result from the lack of using treatment protocols, which keeps people out of hospital, and the ineffectiveness of contagion controls.

4. Meet the public thirst for a pandemic solution by a mass marketing campaign, strong government coercion and big media cooperation for use of new – but still experimental – COVID vaccines.

5. Hold back advocating for blood testing to verify natural immunity obtained by being infected with the virus. Doing so could greatly reduce interest in being vaccinated by probably one-third of the U.S. population that do not need artificial immunity and whose receiving of a vaccine might pose health hazards. Interestingly, vaccine testing excluded those who had been infected by the COVID virus.

Now, here is information on COVID vaccine ill effects.

The esteemed Dr. Peter McCullough has recently said that “if this were any other vaccine it would have been pulled from the market by now for safety reasons.” This is the reality for the COVID vaccines: As of May 7, there have been 192,954 adverse-event reports associated with COVID vaccines reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), including 4,057 deaths. Previous studies, including one from Harvard University, estimate that only 1 to 10% of all vaccine-related ill effects get reported to VAERS. In other words, there are probably more people dying from the COVID vaccines than has been reported. Importantly, as to informed consent, people receiving the vaccine are not told about the CDC data.

For comparison: There are 20 to 30 deaths reported every year to VAERS related to the flu shot. That’s with 195 million receiving flu shots, far more than COVID vaccine use to this point.

Dr. Joseph Mercola said the vaccine actually is gene editing, which impairs your body’s natural immune response. “They are going to kill more people with this vaccine than deaths caused from SARS-CoV-2,” he said.

Here is what Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a prominent German virologist, has pointed out regarding his vaccine concerns:

The vaccine was not tested on individuals that are most likely to die of the coronavirus: elderly people with pre-existing conditions;

test subjects were “young, healthy people”;

half of subjects had fever, chills, muscle aches, aching limbs, headaches, and they felt sick;

a gene-altering messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is still unknown scientifically and medically;

vaccines can contribute an adverse overreaction to subsequent naturally occurring infections;

there is the possibility of autoimmune disease.

French virologist and 2008 Nobel Prize winner in medicine Dr. Luc Montagnier has called mass COVID vaccination “unthinkable” and a historical blunder that is “creating the variants” and leading to deaths from the disease. He says it is “a scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake.” Many epidemiologists know it and are “silent” about the problem, Montagnier said.

Yale professor Dr. Harvey Risch revealed recently that the majority of people now coming down with COVID-19 have been vaccinated against the virus. Front line clinician Dr. Brian Tyson has agreed with this. This should raise concerns about the wisdom of getting vaccinated. It is consistent with the careful language from the government that COVID vaccines help prevent serious health impacts and deaths only.

Indeed, fully vaccinated people can get reinfected with COVID, known as breakthrough infections. According to CDC, as of April 30, around 10,000 Americans had developed these, out of 100 million vaccinated people. But the breakthrough data may be a serious under-count.

Israel has been praised for having the highest vaccination rate per capita in the world. The Israeli People’s Committee reported in April that there have been 1,000-1,100 deaths in proximity to COVID vaccination and a total of 2,066 adverse events. Noted was the absence of media coverage of the ill effects of vaccination. The report concluded: “Never has a vaccine injured so many!” Note that the population in Israel approaches just 9 million, making the level of vaccine negative impacts very significant.

An action that merits public support is a lawsuit brought by America’s Frontline Doctors against the government to block COVID vaccination in children. This makes perfect sense because CDC data has always shown that children have no significant health risks from COVID.

To sum up, betting everything on a successful vaccination program is the cornerstone of what secretly became the global pandemic strategy. To make the “plandemic” successful it was necessary to block as widely as possible the use of cheap, effective early treatment protocols, with no chance for the public to decide whether this tradeoff was acceptable. Now, over 500,000 American lives have been lost unnecessarily and probably over 3 million worldwide because of this wait-for-the-vaccine strategy.

Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

