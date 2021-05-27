Share the truth















The City and County of San Francisco, California was issued an “Order of the Health Officer” that explicitly allows “minors to consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine” and legally allows medical providers in the city to rely on that consent.

Order of the Health Officer No. C19-19 explicitly allows “minors to consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine” and allows “vaccine providers in the city to rely on that consent” and the legal protections it affords. In the summary of the order, Acting Health Officer Susan Philip asserts that “Minors under the age of 18 are showing increasing numbers of infection” and notes that “California law does not generally allow such minors to consent to receipt of the vaccine” due to their age. Philip also notes that while many parents would consent to their child being vaccinated, “that is not true in all situations.” Philips declares that, “It remains vital” that “every person, including minors, who wants to receive the vaccine be given the opportunity.”

Philip then decrees, that “this Order does two things. First, it allows minors in the City and County of San Francisco who are 12 years old or older to consent to receive any vaccine against COVID-19 […]

