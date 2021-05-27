Share the truth















Hunter Biden, left, and now-President Joe Biden are pictured in a file photo from an April 2016, World Food Program USA event. At the time, Hunter Biden was chairman of the World Food Program USA’s board. (Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images for World Food Program USA) It’s the laptop that just keeps on giving.

According to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post , emails found on a laptop apparently abandoned by Hunter Biden show that now-President Joe Biden’s son brought his father to a dinner with Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates in Washington during Biden’s tenure as vice president.

While previous emails found on the laptop had hinted at meetings between some of the shadier associates Hunter Biden picked up during his time on the board of the Ukrainian energy holding company Burisma, the report throws serious doubt on Joe Biden’s claim he had little knowledge of his son’s business dealings in Eastern Europe.

According to the Post, the meeting took place on April 16, 2015, in the so-called “Garden Room” at Cafe Milano , a restaurant described in a 2017 New York Times article as “the Georgetown restaurant where some of the world’s most powerful people go […]

