Share the truth















“Virtual learning” in America over the past year likely exposed many parents to what their children were actually being taught in the public school system – and apparently it resulted in a surge among minority families to seek alternatives such as homeschooling.

The pandemic shutdown has led to a big jump in the number of minority families choosing to homeschool. Census Bureau data indicate a surge of homeschooling in black communities during that period – jumping from 3.3% early in 2020 to 16.1% last fall, to the delight of black pastors.

Breitbart News quotes pastors with the Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition (KPAC), for example, who see better education as the key to helping black children escape generational poverty. Perhaps that’s why the group last year spearheaded passage of school-choice legislation in the Bluegrass State.

Mike Donnelly, an attorney with Home School Legal Defense Association , says families of all ilk are discovering the clear advantages of homeschooling.

“I think black families, Hispanic families – lots of families – are seeing that homeschooling is an effective way for children to learn,” he tells One News Now. “It’s much more efficient; it allows families to be more involved in the education of children. It’s […]

Read the whole story at onenewsnow.com

Share the truth













