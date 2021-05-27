Share the truth















Marine veteran Chris Ahn spent 6 years in the Marine Corps. He was arrested in the US based on claims from Spain that he and several other activists allegedly broke into the North Korean Embassy in Madrid, Spain and tied up several diplomats. It is the first time a US citizen was arrested based on unsubstantiated claims made by North Koreans. His attorney stated that the claims are not credible and the US government should not have arrested him. He is currently out on bail. After his service, in 2019 while he was in Spain, Ahn joined a group called “Free Joseon” – which means “Free North Korea.” The group has helped several North Koreans defect. One action took the activists to the North Korean Embassy, where, according to Fox, surveillance footage revealed that they did not actually “break in” to the facility, but walked in quietly and one of them held a conversation with a member of the diplomatic corps. One unidentified person took a picture of Kim Jong-Un and his father off the wall and smashed them, but that person did not appear to be Chris Ahn. The activists stated that they were at the embassy as […]

