It was touted by the diversity-obsessed media this week that Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House deputy press secretary, made history on Wednesday when she filled in for press secretary Jen Psaki, becoming the first black woman to brief reporters in three decades.

Jean-Pierre, who is also openly gay and married to CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, nevertheless downplayed any significance of the event suggested by some in the media gallery who appeared eager to point it out.

“It’s a real honor just to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature, I really do,” Jean-Pierre, a long-time Democratic operative who has briefed press gaggles aboard Air Force One, said in response to a reporter who asked her to describe her emotions.

“But, I believe being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people,” she added. “Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity. This is not about me this is not about any of us.”

The last time a black woman has given a press briefing was in 1991, the Daily Mail reported . Assistant Press Secretary […]

