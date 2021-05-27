Share the truth















An Atlanta mayoral candidate kicked off his campaign with a platform of “reimagine” policing in the city. On May 26, his car was stolen by elementary school children at lunchtime. Antonio Brown, an Atlanta citycoucil member who has tossed his hat in the ring to run for mayor, was one of seven council members who voted for a motion to cut $73 million of the Atlanta Police Department’s budget until Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms’ administration drafted a plan to “reinvent the culture of policing” in the city. The ordinance was narrowly defeated.

That’s probably a good thing. Brown complained that he was on hold for 5 minutes after calling 911 when a group of school children stole his car on Wednesday.

Brown was meeting up with locals to discuss plans to build affordable housing in the city’s northwest when a group of children between the ages of approximately 6 to 12 hopped into his unlocked car and started it. The car has keyless ignition […]

