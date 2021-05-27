Share the truth















“The worst form of impoliteness is insincerity in discourse.” It’s unknown if writer Gabe Kaminsky would agree with this line, which I coined many years ago, but a piece he recently penned at the Federalist certainly reflects its spirit.

Titled “Conservatives Who Call Caitlyn Jenner ‘She’ Forfeit the Truth,” the article’s subhead states , “ If you know a man is a man and a woman is a woman, then referring to Jenner in the feminine sense violates your moral compass and prescription to the truth.”

Jenner, of course, is the famed ex-Olympian whose given name is “Bruce” and who now claims to be a woman. A longtime Republican, he’s also now running for the California governorship, which has made conservatives even more sympathetic to his cause (even if a big part of it isn’t, ostensibly, theirs).

Yet while Jenner’s political views deserve a fair hearing, says Kaminsky, what we shouldn’t be hearing are conservatives describing him with feminine pronouns. Echoing ex-“transsexual” Alan Finch’s statement that you “fundamentally can’t change sex.… Transsexualism was invented by psychiatrists,” Kaminsky writes that Jenner is “still a man regardless of any attempts to look or act like a female. It is not imprudent to adhere […]

Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com

Share the truth













