Black Lives Matter stands up for the little guy! At least that’s what we’re told. In reality, it’s a big money corporate enterprise designed to bilk big-hearted, weak-minded radical progressives into virtue signaling through donations and social media hashtags. Now, their co-founder has cashed in and is moving on to bigger and more lucrative things.

Patrisse Cullors, the embattled former Executive Director of Black Lives Matter, has resigned so she can “focus on a book and TV deal.” Her last day with the foundation is Friday. According to the NY Post:

“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors said. “It feels like the time is right.”

But her resignation comes amid controversy over the group’s finances and Cullors’ personal wealth — including an alleged real-estate buying spree in which she snagged four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US, according to property records reported last month. But Cullors said her departure has been in the works and is not tied to those “attacks.”

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors said.

Even before the story about her lavish lifestyle broke last month, many had been questioning the corporate expenditures made by BLM. Local chapters complained they were raising money for the organization but were not getting any support in return. The group raked in nearly $100 million last year alone.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Last year Breonna Taylor was killed during a knock-and-announce drug raid, during which her boyfriend shot at police and they returned fire. Taylor’s mom went off on BLM and said the organization has not helped her family at all.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud,” Breonna’s mom Tamika Palmer said in a Facebook post.

“I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am, I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so Talk about fraud.”

When confronted about her real estate buying spree, Cullors said she’s actually practicing Marxism and helping black people by buying millions in real estate and choosing to live in a posh, mostly white neighborhood.

As grifts go, the BLM con has been one of the best executed plans in modern history. It’s not about raising money to help those in need. It’s about raising money to help Neo-Marxists live out their capitalistic dreams.

