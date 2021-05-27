Share the truth















Earlier today, Daniel Lippman of Politico wrote a hit piece on Mike Lindell. Instead of calling out the organizers of the Republican Governor’s Association meeting for inviting Mike to their event and then mysteriously and without explanation, asking him to leave, the Politico writer spent most of his time droning on about Mike’s relationship with Trump and Dominion’s lawsuit against him. Curiously, Mr. Lippman never mentions My Pillow’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Dominion for violating their First Amendment Right to free speech.

Mike Lindell, ever the optimist, began our phone conversation about the Politico article with, “What a blessing this story is—it’s all over the news!” Seconds later, Mike was diving into the incredible story that Daniel Lippman twisted in an attempt to embarrass Mike Lindell and make him appear like an outcast in the party he most closely identifies with.

“I got my invite about 3 weeks ago,” Mike explained. “I flew in the night before the event, and there was about 2 hours before the governor’s dinner, ” he said. After checking into his room, Mike went downstairs at JW Marriot, where the event was being held and was immediately greeted by the coordinator for the event. He enthusiastically […]

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

Share the truth













