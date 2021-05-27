Share the truth















Prominent Black Lives Matter UK activist Sasha Johnson is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on early Sunday morning.

The news outlets including BBC and the Guardian reported that the 27-year-old victim was caught in a cross fire near a house party just before 3am in southeast London. The Guardian reported that there was no evidence that she had been targeted.

Before cause could be determined, Labour MP Diane Abbott, a black UK politician, tweeted that Johnson had been targeted because she “stood up for racial justice.” The MP has been accused of “inflaming racial divides” by her presumptuous tweet, and of “not doing her homework.” Abbott, however, denies that she encouraged any kind of divide.

On Monday morning, Abbott tweeted : “Black activist #SashaJohnson in hospital in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. Nobody should have to potentially pay with their life because they stood up for racial justice.”

Upon further investigation, London’s Metropolitan Police said that “there is nothing to suggest that Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack.”

Last August, Johnson tweeted that white people would eventually be “slaves” to black people. Here is the screenshot of the delete tweet: The BBC […]

