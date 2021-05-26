Share the truth















Video footage shows a medical professional downplaying the significance of young girls making the “life altering” decision to get “chest surgery.”

“Actually, people make life altering decisions in adolescence all the time, and honestly most of them are good, it’s just the bad ones that we talk about,” said Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, an associate professor at the University of Southern California.

“So what we do know is that adolescents actually have the capacity to make a reasonable, logical decision. And here’s the thing about chest surgery. If you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them,” Olson-Kennedy said.

The video was first posted by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who works for the Daily Wire .

The footage was reportedly first captured at a California transgender medical conference “Professional Symposium” in July 2018. Walsh told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the video was mentioned in Abigail Shrier’s Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters , a book which examines spikes in transgenderism among teenaged girls who formerly displayed feminine traits and tendencies. Watch this. A prominent “trans-affirming” doctor says it’s okay to chop the breasts off of a teen girl because kids “most of the […]

Read the whole story at stream.org

