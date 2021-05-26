Share the truth















In 1981 Israel’s Prime Minister Menachem Begin was asked by a group of Americans what he thought were the lessons of the Holocaust. He answered , “if an enemy of our people seeks to destroy us, believe him. Don’t doubt him for a moment, don’t make light of it. Do all in your power to deny him the means of carrying out his satanic intent.” This past April in Vienna, on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Biden Administration joined talks to renegotiate the terms of a return to the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal (The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA). If revived, the Iran Nuclear deal would restore billions of dollars in economic sanctions to Iran, the chief financial backer of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

As Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, explains, “the appeasement on the nuclear question leads to appeasement across the region.” On Monday, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahar asserted that “Israel has no right to exist.” On a visit to Iran last week Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh publicly thanked Iran for providing Hamas with money , weapons, and technical support during recent clashes between the terrorist organization and Israel. […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

