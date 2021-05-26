Share the truth















FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images Two members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have called for Spain and Italy to build more migrant reception centres as the number of arrivals continue to increase.

CDU interior spokeswoman Mathias Middelberg and MEP Lena Düpont wrote a letter stating that there has been little progress in a possible European Union asylum system due to differences between member states.

The pair noted the recent increase in migrant arrivals in Spain and Italy and advocated for more reception facilities, with Middelberg stating that he would like to see rapid processing of migrants not eligible for asylum along with “immediate repatriation”, and economic programmes to migrants’ countries of origin, Spanish news agency Europa Press reports .

The letter has not been met with enthusiasm by some in Italy, such as national-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) MEP Nicola Procaccini. Italy Plans More Migrant Reception Facilities After New Wave of Arrivals https://t.co/lX1ab0pjV3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 13, 2021 “The proposal to set up new and larger reception centres in Italy and Spain made by the two German Parliamentarians, confirms the European Union wishes to transform the nations closest to North Africa into gigantic refugee camps,” Procaccini […]

