Share the truth















Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan COO Tricia Foster at the Landshark restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan. (Facebook) Oops I Did it Again

Just one week after updating Michigan’s COVID protocols, embattled Governor Gretchen Whitmer was caught breaking it, boozing inside a restaurant with more than six people. It’s not her first transgression.

Michigan was hit hard by COVID despite draconian lockdown orders. The new law , signed by Big Gretch, updated on May 15, states, in part, “Gatherings are prohibited at food service establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, unless: Consumption of food or beverages is permitted only in a designated dining area where patrons are seated, groups of patrons are separated by at least 6 feet, no more than 6 patrons are seated together (at a table, booth, or group of fixed seats), and groups of patrons do not intermingle.”

As per a photo posted, then removed, from Facebook, “Stretchin’” Gretchen had at least 12 people intermingling at her table.

Whitmer apologized for breaking her seven-day-old law and suggested that she and her friends just got caught up in the hoopla.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Share the truth













