Jovan Hutton Pulitzer is a target of the left because he has the solution to determine whether ballots cast in an election are valid or not.

We first heard of Jovan Hutton Pulitzer in mid-December 2020. Pulitzer described a bit about his background and then explained how he could determine the validity of every paper ballot in an election. His method of focusing on the paper ballots and not the voting machines was earth-shattering and brilliant. THIS IS HUGE: “It’s a Real Simple Fact to Prove that There Was Massive Fraud in This Election” – Inventor of QR Code Can Prove It We were so convinced of Pulitzer’s methods of forensic analysis of the paper ballots to ensure election integrity, that we requested that the President sign an Executive Order mandating a review by Jovan Hutton using his methods of inspecting election ballots in all the swing states.

President Trump Please CREATE AN EXECUTIVE ORDER and Have the Ballots and Images from the 2020 Election Audited in Swing States Using the Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Method There […]

