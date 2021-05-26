Share the truth















This isn’t specifically about the conversation Glenn Beck had with Mike Davis founder and president of Unsilenced Majority although they are doing very important work, as are all grassroots organisations throughout the states. This is about the inspiration for something larger, beyond just the issue of free speech and the First Amendment.

Free speech is a critical issue, as is freedom of religion, as well as the common sense civil right of self-defence. There are a number of freedoms that must be defended from the authoritarian socialists of the anti-liberty Left. Each is under constant attack from people who only take on certain labels to attain certain advantages. People who only feign advocacy for progress or liberty while working the opposite tack, hence the reason we call them the anti-liberty Left.

The authoritarian socialists of the anti-liberty Left are inherently collectivist, which unfortunately gives them a tremendous advantage in that they tend to unify around certain goals such as enslaving the world under socialism. We of the pro-freedom Right are individualist in nature, while this affords us many advantages such as a love of individual liberty. We are at a disadvantage in that we have our own preferences as to what is important.

The inspiration of this segment was that we simply rally around the principle of freedom itself since each of our individual issues has that as its baseline commonality.

The bottom line: We are all freedom voters

Let’s analogise it this way, we of the pro-freedom Right are defending a well-built fortification designed by the sheer genius of the founding fathers. The problem arises in those different groups defending the fortification that aren’t unified in meeting the threat from the anti-liberty left.

We all have to realise that we all in this fight together and that a loss of liberty in one area will adversely affect everyone else. Our unifying principle needs to be the defence of freedom, covering all of the individual causes consequently.

