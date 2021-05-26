Share the truth















In a recently published interview that was his first as president of the United States, Joe Biden falsely claimed that his predecessor campaigned on the rhetoric that black people were taking jobs away from other Americans.

This is hilarious, as it happens, because President Donald Trump campaigned on and heavily promoted, worked toward and touted his success at getting black people lots and lots of jobs.

Seriously, the dude loved talking about both how he was going to make sure black people had jobs and how he actually did it, with the enthusiastic support of his small but incredibly vocal African-American base, which surged during his presidency .

Seriously, his support among black voters was booming to historic heights for a Republican candidate.

In an emotive piece on his interview with Biden, which was given right after the 46th president was sworn into office in January, Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic waxed philosophical about our then-brand-new president’s journey to the White House and his “battle for the soul of America.”

Biden enlightened Dovere regarding just how brilliant he had been to frame his campaign in this way, despite all the nay-saying from the media.“Everybody in the press thought that the party had moved, that […]

Read the whole story at thefederalistpapers.org

