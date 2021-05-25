Share the truth















Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, offered a scathing assessment of the overreach of political correctness in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Lennon argued that pushing too far on political correctness has resulted in a racist backlash that has made the problem of racial relations worse.

“When I was young ppl used to say racist s*** about Asians around me all the time and then be like ‘Oh sorry! But you’re not reeeally Asian so…’ and I think they sincerely thought that would make me feel better,” Lennon tweeted .

“I’m not exactly sure why I brought that up but I think it’s because I want to say that I grew up in a time when there was zero political correctness. I literally saw political correctness being invented right in front of me (at certain schools) and then distributed and eventually enforced as a mindset and ideology,” he explained .

He went on to say that political correctness might have helped push back on racism but that it might have ushered society into an era where the medicine is worse than the disease.

“We’ve been trying this kind of morality policing for awhile now & I would posit […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

Share the truth













