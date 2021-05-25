Share the truth















KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images Seventeen paragraphs into a May 23 article about the changing focus of the GOP, the Washington Post finally gets to the point: “Corporate America is [the] Democratic Party,” McCarthy said in a late-April interview with the conservative think tank American Compass , laying out the new message: “The American worker is the Republican Party.”

A few paragraphs earlier, the two Washington Post writers noted: A recent poll by the National Republican Congressional Committee, released to GOP members of Congress and obtained by The Washington Post, uncovered just how palatable higher taxes are among voters if they feed the populist anger against wealthy interests.

Voters in battleground House districts were split on Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. When it was noted the plan would be paid for “by raising corporate taxes and raising taxes on the wealthiest families,” support for it grew by six points, to 56 percent.

The same poll found 3 in 4 voters in battleground districts agreed with the statements: “The power of a few elites and special interests rigs the system against regular people” and “Government is run by the wealthy and big corporations that [are] only looking out for themselves, […]

