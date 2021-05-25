Share the truth















With his signature, the governor of Washington state has officially approved a plan to subject public school staff to Critical Race Theory, which means teachers and principals who are white will be expected to help “dismantle” institutional racism by admitting they are racist oppressors of their minority students.

Gov. Jay Inslee, currently serving a third term, has signed a bill that requires school districts to use a professional learning day to address “cultural competency, diversity, equity and inclusion.”

After flying under the radar for years, Critical Race Theory is taking a beating in the media and in politics after corporate employees, federal workers, and school children have been forced to sit through race-based training that claims white people are inherently racist and oppress minorities. Many whites are unaware of that truth, the training states, hence the need for a program to acknowledge their racism or, in the example of Coca-Cola’s training, to “be less white, less arrogant, less certain, less defensive, less ignorant, and more humble.”

A co-sponsor of the bill has told the media the legislation does not address Critical Race Theory and, in fact, The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported in an April story the words "Critical Race Theory" are nowhere in

