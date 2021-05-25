Share the truth















Become a Clash Insider!

Big Tech is clamping down on conservative media big time . Don’t let Big Tech pre-chew your news. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we’ll make sure to keep you in the loop.

There are mixed thoughts on the new coronavirus vaccines especially when it comes to administering them to children and teens. Operation Warp Speed was an absolute miracle in getting a vaccine developed and rolled out to the public in less than a year, and despite millions of doses administered, there have been relatively few serious side effects.

Still, many people are concerned that the vaccine is an experimental drug that has been approved by the FDA for “emergency use” and studies have not been done on the long-term effects of the vaccines, especially when administered to younger people who are at low risk for serious illness or death from the virus.

The CDC is now investigating dozens of reports of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — in teens and young adults who have received the second dose of an mRNA vaccine. It’s unclear if it’s occurring with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or both. Doctors were first alerted to the possible […]

Read the whole story at clashdaily.com

Share the truth













