Share the truth















Doctors told Francesca Bradley-Curran’s parents that she never would walk or talk.

Born prematurely after just 24 weeks of pregnancy, the tiny British girl had feet the size of a penny and a slim chance of survival, The Epoch Times reports .

But she did survive, and, five years later, she is both walking and talking, her parents said.

“It’s crazy to think that the doctors told us even if she did survive she would never walk or talk, but now we can’t get her to sit still or be quiet,” her mother, Victoria Bradley, said.

When Francesca was born, she weighed only 1 pound, 6 ounces, according to the report. In England, the legal abortion limit is 24 weeks of pregnancy, and she was born just 48 hours after the cut-off.

Bradley, of Liverpool, Merseyside, England, remembered that “it was such a scary time” because they did not know if their daughter would live or die.“She battled meningitis, pneumonia, three bouts of sepsis, two collapsed lungs, acute kidney injury, and had 16 blood transfusions and laser eye surgery before she left hospital,” she said.Each time, however, Francesca fought through the battle and won. LifeNews depends on the support of readers like you to […]

Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com

Share the truth













