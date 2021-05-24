Share the truth















I have always believed that words have consequences, so you should choose them carefully. Many on the left take that to an extreme and claim that words are equivalent to violence and should be criminalized. Even now, they’ve banned former President Trump from social media and are still trying to blame him for the Capitol violence, just because he urged his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically protest.”

Well, if they want to criminalize speech that genuinely incites violent and racist assaults, then they’d better start lining up at the nearest federal prison because their pro-Hamas, anti-Israel rhetoric is definitely inciting their followers to commit horrifying and disgusting acts of anti-Semitism. There are so many, I’m not going to try to list them all, but I’ll link to this article that compiles a shocking number of them from across America. (And the list kept growing this weekend.) Attacks From N.Y. to L.A.

Mostly (surprise) in blue cities, they range from random threats hurled at Jewish families by passing drivers to outright attacks, such as two cars adorned with Palestinian flags, their occupants yelling, “Allahu akbar!” as they tried to run down a Jewish man who was walking home from Synagogue in […]

