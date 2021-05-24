Share the truth















The Republican Party is a mess and more and more evidence comes out every day that proves it. Republican leaders around the country do not represent their God-loving, America-loving constituents.

There are so many examples of how the Republican Party is lost but last week we saw another example. What do these people do all day? Do they plan or strategize for anything or are they completely lost? Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., recently failed to cast Rep. John Carter, R-Texas’s, vote on the Democrat-backed $1.9 billion Capitol security spending bill on May 20 because it “slipped his mind,” according to a spokesperson, reported the Epoch Times. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: US Capitol Doors on Jan. 6 Were Magnetically Locked – Someone Inside Capitol Security Had to Release the Lock to Open the Doors (VIDEO) “Rep. Calvert made a mistake and simply forgot to cast Rep. Carter’s vote,” the spokesperson added. The mishap comes just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., extended the vote-by-proxy mandate, reported the Epoch Times. The bill narrowly passed 213-212, as several Democrats voted against the bill or abstained. Many of them said that they didn’t want to provide more funding for police departments, according to […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













