A pro-life organization and lawmakers in Michigan are taking the lead to save more babies from abortion.

Chris Gast, communications director at Right to Life of Michigan , tells One News Now a bill has been submitted in the state legislature to ban targeted abortions.

“A targeted abortion is one that is specifically done because of some characteristic of the child,” Gast explains. “Our targeted abortion ban would ban abortions done just simply for the reason of the child’s sex, their disability, or their race.”

If the measure passes and goes on to face legal challenges, Gast also believes it would be upheld by the courts.

“It’s really important in Michigan because the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court, which covers us, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, upheld Ohio’s ban on Down syndrome abortions,” the pro-lifer notes. “So that means if we were to pass this targeted abortion ban right now in Michigan, we can have that go into legal effect.”

The bill is only in the initial stages and has been introduced in the Michigan House (H.B. 4737 and 4738). No companion Senate bill has been presented so far.

Read the whole story at onenewsnow.com

