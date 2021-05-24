Share the truth















One of the biggest campaign promises Joe Biden made during the campaign that his handlers ran for him was to eliminate student debt. They worded it in different ways, calling it “student loan forgiveness” or “collegiate debt deferment” but at the end of the day it was understood that those who owe a lot of money for their education wouldn’t have to pay it off if Biden got elected.

Now that he’s in the Oval Office, that particular campaign promise seems to have fallen to the wayside, at least for now. According to The Daily Mail : Joe Biden will not include student loan forgiveness in his upcoming Budget, after pledging to cancel $10,000 from loans on the campaign trail.

Biden, who was seen arriving back at the White House on Sunday from a weekend at Camp David, is due to announce his latest budget at the end of next week, and claims he has grown suspicious of wiping out the loans. The shift in policy is a major blow for the more than 42 million Americans who have student loans.

Biden had been pressured by progressives in the Democrat Party including Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to forgive up to $50,000 […]

