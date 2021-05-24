Share the truth















Video has emerged showing Vice President Kamala Harris wipe her hand off immediately after shaking hands with President Moon Jae-In of the Republic of Korea, a gesture some have called rude, disrespectful, and racist.

Without Biden present, Harris greeted Jae-In on Friday in preparation for a bilateral meeting between the Biden regime and the South Korean president. Immediately after shaking his hand, before leaving the podium, Harris wiped her hand on her jacket. Slow motion video clearly shows Harris wiping off her hand seconds after the handshake. Kamala Harris wipes her hand off after shaking South Korean President’s hand. A tremendous insult to South Koreans. pic.twitter.com/za6te0QYM5 — Tim Xeriland (@Xeriland) May 23, 2021 Many commented about the apparent show of disrespect on Twitter. “I guess Asians ARE white-adjacent in Kamala’s mind,” wrote one user. Another added , “Embarrassment – the real question is why @POTUS didn’t greet him.” A third added , “If this was Trump you’d be having paroxysms.” A fourth added, “Asian hate coming straight from the VP.”

Only days prior, Biden signed legislation aimed at tackling supposed hatred against Asians living in the United States, and ordered Americans to look “in the mirror” and the “eyes of […]

