Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul announced on Sunday that he is refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine until he sees evidence the jab provides better protection than having already survived the coronavirus.

Paul tested positive for COVID-19 last March and believes he has “natural immunity” against the infectious disease. The senator spoke with John Catsimatidis on the businessman’s WABC 770 AM radio show to discuss the move.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul said in the Sunday airing of the interview.

The CDC recommends that those who have already had COVID-19 and recovered should still get the vaccine and urges that getting vaccinated is the safer way to get protected rather than getting infected with the virus.

Paul has grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci in past Senate hearings over the personal choice to get vaccinated. “In a free country you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be a […]

