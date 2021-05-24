Share the truth















Joe Biden President Joe Biden will reportedly ditch student loan forgiveness from the budget this week, breaking a campaign promise to far-left Democrats.

“The idea that you go to Penn and you’re paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for that? I don’t agree,” Biden said to the New York Times on May 20 about his suspicion over college debt forgiveness.

The report of Biden reneging on his campaign promise to cancel $10,000 in school loans may infuriate the likes of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY), who have pushed Biden to forgive up to $50,000 in debt.

“We’ve got the *Senate Majority Leader* on board to forgive $50k. Biden’s holding back, but many of the arguments against it just don’t hold water on close inspection,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. The case against student loan forgiveness is looking shakier by the day. We’ve got the *Senate Majority Leader* on board to forgive $50k. Biden’s holding back, but many of the arguments against it just don’t hold water on close inspection. We can and should do it. Keep pushing! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021 “Canceling student loan […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













