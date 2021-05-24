Share the truth















A well-known BLM activist in the U.K. was shot in the head at about 3 a.m. in southeast London on Sunday.

Sasha Johnson, 27, is reported to be in critical condition. She is currently in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after undergoing surgery. The incident apparently occurred at or near a house party in the Peckham area of the city.

As part of a Twitter thread, Black Lives Matter UK wrote that “We are saddened to hear that Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after a critical wound and following numerous death threats. While Sasha wasn’t part of our organization, she impressively founded a new Black led political party and was dedicated to resist anti-Black racism.”

As alluded to above, Johnson is a leader of the Taking the Initiative Party, an organization which also asserted that she was subject to death threats. On Facebook, the organization made an appeal: “Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones.” Cops have indicated that, so far, there is no evidence that the Johnson was specifically a target of the attack “or that she had received any credible […]

