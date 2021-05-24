Share the truth















A new book is describing former President Barack Obama as a “parasite” on the Democratic Party, who only cared about getting reelected, and that he “never built a Democratic bench and never cared to.”

Journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere has a new book coming out entitled: “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaign to Defeat Trump.” The book reportedly blasts Obama in a chapter called “Benign Neglect.” Obama’s aides allegedly went on about him abandoning the Democratic Party while he was in the White House.

“‘Negligence’ might be more accurate,” Dovere, who is a writer for The Atlantic and a former chief Washington correspondent for Politico, wrote.

“The numbers are hard to ignore: during his eight years in office, Obama oversaw a net loss of 947 state legislative seats, 63 House seats, 11 senators, and 13 governors,” Dovere noted in the book.

Democrats increased their majorities in both the House and the Senate in 2008 as Obama swept into office. In 2010, their grip on power started to slip as the Republicans took the majority in the House thanks to the Tea Party. Dems managed to hold on to their majority in the Senate but it was diminished. In 2014, they lost both majorities […]

