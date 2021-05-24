Share the truth















The antisemitic attacks in New York City are becoming more vile and disgusting by the day, and the NYPD is again seeking help in identifying criminal gangs who are prowling the streets in search of Jews to assault.

In one appalling case, an antisemitic gang of thugs armed with baseball bats surrounded two Jewish teenage boys and demanded they shout “Free Palestine!” When they refused, they were beaten by the unhinged criminals. We aware of this incident and are investigating. https://t.co/jpcJGsmeqr pic.twitter.com/6AapoWXNlA — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 23, 2021 PIX11 reports : Two Jewish teens were assaulted in Brooklyn Saturday evening by a group of people who demanded the victims yell antisemitic statements, police said Sunday. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old victims were walking on Ocean Avenue, near Albemarle Road in Midwood, around 7:45 p.m. when they were surrounded by a mob of people, according to authorities.

The suspects demanded the victims chant and yell antisemitic statements and then beat them when they refused, police said. The teens were repeatedly punched in the head and one of the suspects put the 17-year-old in a chokehold, according to police. The suspects then chased the teens with a bat but the victims […]

