Wuhan Institute of Virology Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — China’s only Biosafety level-4 laboratory — were hospitalized in November 2019 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report.

“The details of the reporting go beyond a State Department fact sheet, issued during the final days of the Trump administration, which said that several researchers at the lab, a center for the study of coronaviruses and other pathogens, became sick in autumn 2019 ‘with symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness,’” The Wall Street Journal reported . “The disclosure of the number of researchers, the timing of their illnesses and their hospital visits come on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into Covid-19’s origins.”

Communist China claims that the first confirmed case of the coronavirus came on December 8, 2019. Chinese officials have repeatedly tried to dismiss accusations that the pandemic could have originated in the Wuhan lab, which is where Chinese researchers worked on bat coronaviruses. The South China Morning Post reported in March 2020 that, according to Chinese government data observed […]

