Share the truth















Awareness ribbons are popular fashion accessories among the elite, particularly Hollywood celebrities. They are meant to show support or raise awareness for a particular cause.

These ribbons are not a modern invention for they date back to the Middle Ages in Europe and the English Civil War. A yellow ribbon showed support for a family member abroad in military service as early as World War One. Tony Orlando had a number one hit tying “a yellow ribbon round the ole oak tree”.

At last count, over 1000 causes are represented by 65 different colors and combinations, identifying myriad chronic diseases, addictions, and disabilities. While these are all worthy causes, the ribbons are a form of virtue signaling, a way of showing others how much you care, that you are a good person or morally superior to those who don’t wear such a ribbon.

There are plenty of good and moral people who simply live their lives, helping others, supporting favorite causes, without the need for public recognition or an ego massage. Indeed, that’s most Americans.

Awareness ribbons are so yesterday. Today it’s the mask that demonstrates caring, scientific acumen, and virtue. It also represents the political left. Forget driving around with a Biden/Harris […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

Share the truth













